Week 8 bold predictions: Kyler Murray slays Saints; Panthers hand 49ers first L

Throughout the 2019 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 8:
Kyler Murray-led Cardinals run win streak to four with upset of Saints in NOLAKyler Murray's Cardinals have won three games in a row -- all three vs. teams with losing records -- but this week's tilt against the Saints in New Orleans feels like a tall order, right? Wrong. Murray surprises against a red-hot Saints defense for what will be a game-best four total touchdowns. That performance by the Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate is good enough to hand the Saints their first loss since Week 2.
Lions WR Marvin Jones follows up four-touchdown day with ... another four scores!Lions receiver Marvin Jones hauled in a whopping four touchdowns against the Minnesota Vikings last week. He's done that one other time in his eight-year career, against the New York Jets in 2013 as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, and is one of three players since 1950 with two games of four-plus touchdown receptions (Jerry Rice and Sterling Sharpe also boast two). I predict Jones does it a third time this week against the New York Giants.
Kyle Allen's magical run continues as Panthers hand 49ers first lossRobert Selah's 49ers defense has allowed 10.7 points per game(second in the league this season), but it hasn't played Kyle Allen. The Panthers quarterback is 4-0 since taking over for the injured Cam Newton and he'll continue to roll against the undefeated 49ers. Allen throws for 300 yards and three touchdowns en route to handing San Francisco its first loss.
Saquon Barkley enjoys career day in the Motor CitySaquon Barkley played well in his return from an ankle injury last week. He cranks it up a few notches against the Lions' 28th-ranked run defense and rushes for a career-high 200 yards.
Bye week does Jameis Winston good -- VERY goodBefore Tampa Bay's bye week, quarterback Jameis Winston threw five interceptions in a loss to the Carolina Panthers in London. Two weeks later, the former No. 1 overall pick is rested and has learned from his mistakes (hopefully). Against a stout Tennessee Titans defense that ranks fourth in points allowed, Winston bounces back in a big way by throwing five touchdowns and no picks.