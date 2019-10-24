Injuries: Sam Darnold (toe) to be limited at practice

Sam Darnold is expected to be back at practice after missing Wednesday's session due to a toe injury.

New York Jets coach Adam Gase said Thursday that the quarterback would be limited in practice today and Gang Green would see how he progresses moving forward.

Coming off a five-turnover, four-interception outing against New England on Monday night, Darnold had a damaged toenail removed.

The second-year quarterback is looking to bounce back as the Jets take on the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday afternoon on the road. Getting in a limited practice on Thursday is a step in the right direction for Darnold.

As for Jets' linebacker C.J. Mosley, who continues to deal with a groin injury, Gase said the team is "still trying to evaluate" the highly-paid star.

"They're going through a deeper dive. They're doing what they can to get answers," Gase said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. "...It's whatever they're going to tell us, hopefully in the next 24 hours."

Other injuries we are monitoring Thursday:

1. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus is having surgery today to repair a core muscle injury, per sources informed of the procedure. The recovery generally takes four-to-six weeks.

2. Jaguars receiver Dede Westbrook is not expected to practice Thursday due to a shoulder injury, per the team.

3. New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur told reporters there is a "strong possibility" receiver Sterling Shepard won't play Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Shepard continues to deal with his latest concussion.