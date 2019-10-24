Injuries: Keenan Allen (hamstring) sits out practice

Sam Darnold was back at practice after missing Wednesday's session due to a toe injury.

New York Jets coach Adam Gase said Thursday morning that the quarterback would be limited in practice today and Gang Green would see how he progresses moving forward. Following practice Darnold told reporters that he felt no "really good" in practice and that his left big toe is fine.

The Jets listed Darnold as a full participant on Thursday.

Coming off a five-turnover, four-interception outing against New England on Monday night, Darnold had a damaged toenail removed.

"Toe's good," Darnold said. "Toe's really good. Working to get better every single day."

The second-year quarterback is looking to bounce back as the Jets take on the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday afternoon on the road. Getting in a practice on Thursday is a step in the right direction for Darnold.

Darnold currently is outfitted in a protective shoe.

"They're just making sure that it's protected and they're making sure that my toe and my foot feels normal," Darnold said. "They're making sure that the cleat feels normal to me like it usually does but also making sure it's protected."

As for Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley, who continues to deal with a groin injury, Gase said the team is "still trying to evaluate" the highly paid star.

"They're going through a deeper dive. They're doing what they can to get answers," Gase said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. "...It's whatever they're going to tell us, hopefully in the next 24 hours."

Elsewhere on the Jets' injury front, center Ryan Kalil (elbow/shoulder), tight end Chris Herndon (hamstring) and receiver Jamison Crowder (knee) were limited.

Other injuries we are monitoring Thursday:

1. The Los Angeles Chargers saw their top receiving threat sit out practice Thursday. Receiver Keenan Allen was a surprise DNP with a hamstring injury. Allen has not missed a game this season but dealt with a knee issue in September.

In other injury news, Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram (hamstring) was limited again.

2. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is not expected to practice Thursday as he continues to deal with his sprained ankle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

3. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee) will practice again on Thursday in some capacity. He was limited on Wednesday. "Patrick Mahomes looks like Patrick Mahomes," Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said of the signal-caller's practices so far this week.

4. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus is having surgery today to repair a core muscle injury, per sources informed of the procedure. The recovery generally takes four-to-six weeks.

Jaguars receiver Dede Westbrook is not expected to practice Thursday due to a shoulder injury, per the team.

5. New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur told reporters there is a "strong possibility" receiver Sterling Shepard won't play Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Shepard continues to deal with his latest concussion. Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) was a full participant in practice Thursday.

6. Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay says cornerback Troy Hill (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against the Bengals. Running back Malcolm Brown (ankle) has been ruled out.

7. Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green (ankle) and tackle Cordy Glenn (shoulder) will not play Sunday in London versus the Rams. Cornerback Darqueze Dennard (hamstring) is listed as doubtful.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (illness) did not practice Thursday. Linebacker T.J. Watt (abdomen) was limited in practice.

9. Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle/illness), receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen), defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (foot), cornerback Avonte Maddox (concussion/neck), tackle Jason Peters (knee) and running back Darren Sproles (quadricep) all sat out of practice today.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard (hamstring) did not practice today after being limited on Wednesday.

11. Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (shoulder) did not practice for the second straight day. Tackle Trent Brown (calf), center Rodney Hudson (ankle), guard Gabe Jackson (knee), defensive end Arden Key (knee), running back Jalen Richard (ankle) and receiver Tyrell Williams (foot).

12. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ankle/knee) and quarterback Drew Brees (right thumb) were limited in practice Thursday. Kamara was a DNP on Wednesday. Tight end Jared Cook (ankle) did not practice again.