DDFP: Week 8 Red Challenge Flag Picks

Dave Dameshek is joined on the Stage 5 set by Matt "Money" Smith and Handsome Hank before the Week 8 games! The guys first talk about the New England Patriots and if they can go 16-0 after their impressive performance vs. the Jets (10:18)? Next up, the group dives into Zaxby's Fresh Takes and debates which quarterbacks in 2019 will be on different teams in 2020 (16:20)? Then, for the first time this season the gang plays a game of 'Use Your Noodle' as Eddie Spaghetti asks Shek, Hank and Money who has won AP Coach of the Year since 2000 (39:40)? Finally, they round out the show with their Red Challenge Flag picks for Week 8 (45:06).

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe on: