Steelers place Anthony Chickillo on Commissioner's Exempt List

The Pittsburgh Steelers placed linebacker Anthony Chickillo on the Commissioner's Exempt List on Wednesday following his arrest this past weekend.

Chickillo is not permitted to not practice, play or attend games while on the Exempt List.

Chickillo was arrested Sunday and charged with assault, criminal mischief and harassment in Fayette County (Penn.) following a domestic dispute involving his girlfriend, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed to NFL.com.

Chickillo was arraigned when taken into custody, court records show, and Chickillo later was released on a $10,000 bond.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said in Tuesday statement that they would "continue to gather information, and will fully cooperate with the NFL's investigation," adding "any discipline involving the player will be determined after the gathering of further information from law enforcement and the League Office."

Chickillo is currently in his fifth season with the Steelers and has appeared in three games in 2019. Pittsburgh signed linebacker Jayrone Elliott to the 53-man roster in a corresponding move.