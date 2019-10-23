Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes participated in practice

Patrick Mahomes is already back in practice.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was listed a limited participant Wednesday, less than a week after injuring his knee.

Mahomes suffered a dislocated kneecap last Thursday, but tests came back with positive news, indicating no further damage.

"He's been full steam ahead and that's how he does everything," Reid said of his QB, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic.

Getting a light practice in less than a week after suffering the injury is great news. It will be interesting to track how cautious the Chiefs are with their young star. Sometimes premier athletes need to be held back for their own good. Other times, professionals defy your average human's ability to heal and play through pain.

The initial timetable suggested that Mahomes would miss at least three weeks. Could getting back to practice so soon lead to a re-evaluation of that schedule? We'll likely know more based on how much the reigning MVP was able to do today and the rest of this week.

Reid added before practice that Matt Moore would get most of the QB reps even if Mahomes was able to participate in more than just individual drills.

In other good news for K.C., left tackle Eric Fisher (sports hernia) was limited while defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) returned in a lesser capacity. Fisher has missed the last five games and Jones missed the past two. Getting both starters back would be a huge boon for the Chiefs as they take on NFC North leader Green Bay on Sunday night.