Nick Foles practices for 1st time since collarbone injury

Nick Foles is taking a step toward his return.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Foles will be back at Jaguars practice, working on a limited basis as he recovers from a collarbone injury.

Foles has been out since Week 1 after breaking his collarbone after just 10 plays.

The 30-year-old quarterback was placed on injured reserve and is eligible to return to the field in Week 11. The plan is to elevate Foles to the active roster that week, Rapoport added. Getting back on the practice field is the first stage in that return becoming a reality.

The question for the Jags is whether Foles will immediately replace Gardner Minshew in the starting lineup if he's healthy for Week 11. The rookie has played well in relief, becoming the first player with 10-plus passing TDs and two or fewer INTs in his first seven career games since 1950, per NFL Research, and ranks fifth in the NFL with a 10-2 TD-INT ratio.

Jacksonville signed Foles to a big-money deal this offseason only to watch Minshew Mania captivate the nation.

The question about whether to hand the keys back to Foles will come in a few weeks. Getting the veteran QB back at practice is just the first step in that decision coming to a head.