Aaron Rodgers, Jacoby Brissett among Players of the Week

Week 7's Offensive Players of the Week recipients feature one prolific No. 12 logging half a dozen scores and one young starter taking over for a retired No. 12 and setting career-highs in the process.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his six-score showing in their 42-24 victory over the Oakland Raiders. Without starting wideout Davante Adams, Rodgers threw for 429 yards on 31 attempts, tossed five touchdown passes to five different receivers, ran a score in himself and finished with a perfect 158.3 passer rating, becoming the first Packers QB to ever do so. This is the 17th time Rodgers has taken home OPOW honors and the first time since Week 5, 2017.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after he set career-highs in Indy's 30-23 win over the division-rival Houston Texans. Brissett threw for a career-best 326 yards, four touchdown passes and a 126.7 passer rating to lead the Colts into a lead atop the AFC South. This is Brissett's first individual honor as a professional football player.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after rocking the New York Giants' offensive line in a 27-21 win. Jones sacked Giants QB Daniel Jones four times, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble in Arizona's third victory. He is just the fifth player since 2000 with four sacks, a FF and a FR in the same game. This is the third time Jones has taken home Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after leading the Bills to a 31-21 victory over the winless Miami Dolphins. White hauled in a Ryan Fitzpatrick interception and forced a fumble in the win, with both turnovers turning into 15 Bills points. This is the first time White has earned DPOW honors in his three-year career.

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after knocking home seven kicks in Dallas' 37-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Maher was responsible for 13 points, making all four of his extra points and all three of his field goals, including a 63-yarder. Maher became the first kicker in league history with three successful field goals of at least 60 yards. This is Maher's third Player of the Week honor in two seasons.

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after leading his club to a 27-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Responsible for 13 points, Lambo hit all four of his field goals and an extra point in the win. He has hit all 18 of his field-goal attempts this season and has made 20 consecutive spanning back to last year, the longest active streak in the pros. This is Lambo's second Player of the Week honor this season (Week 4).