Giants sign former first-round LB Deone Bucannon

Two weeks after his release from Tampa Bay, Deone Bucannon has found a home in the swamps of Jersey.

The 27-year-old linebacker signed with the New York Giants, the team announced. Bucannon will reunite with James Bettcher, his linebackers coach and defensive coordinator with the Arizona Cardinals for four seasons from 2014 to 2017, who is in his second year as Giants DC.

Under head coach Bruce Arians, Arizona made the hybrid defender Bucannon a first-round pick in 2014. After his rookie contract expired following the 2018 season, Bucannon joined Arians in Tampa Bay on a one-year deal. But the linebacker was cut on Oct. 9 following just five games and six defensive snaps.

In New York, Bucannon will attempt to inject life into a Giants defense ranked 28th in total defense, 27th in scoring defense and 25th in Football Outsiders' defensive DVOA.

His first game with Big Blue will come Sunday against the Detroit Lions.