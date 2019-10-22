Should Jaguars stick with Gardner Minshew as their QB1?

With Nick Foles returning to practice this week for the first time since suffering a broken clavicle in the season opener, the Jaguars will face a decision at the quarterback position in the coming weeks. Do they stick with rookie Gardner Minshew under center or hand the reins back to Foles, who'll be eligible to make his return from injured reserve in Week 11?

David Carr

There's a sentiment that players shouldn't lose their jobs because of injury, but they do lose their jobs if the guy who's replacing them has played well. That's happened a lot throughout history. Minshew is 3-3 in games he's started, with all three of his losses coming by seven points or fewer. He's earned the chance to get the Jaguars to the postseason with how he's played thus far. If Minshew trends in the wrong direction, history has also shown that the Jags boast one of the most dangerous backups down the stretch.



Michael Robinson

I'd make Foles the starter if he's good to go health-wise. Minshew has kept the Jaguars afloat within the division, but it's not like he's had the kind of run we've seen from Kyle Allen in Carolina and Teddy Bridgewater in New Orleans, going undefeated while starting in place of injured QB1s. Minshew has made an impact and his future looks bright, but Foles has earned the right to be the starter. If Foles doesn't play well, then ask me this question again.