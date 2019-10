Should Jaguars stick with Gardner Minshew as their QB1?

Jags should continue to roll with the rookie

There's a sentiment that players shouldn't lose their jobs because of injury, but theylose their jobs if the guy who's replacing them has played well. That's happened a lot throughout history. Minshew is 3-3 in games he's started, with all three of his losses coming by seven points or fewer. He's earned the chance to get the Jaguars to the postseason with how he's played thus far. If Minshew trends in the wrong direction, history has also shown that the Jags boast one of the most dangerous backups down the stretch.