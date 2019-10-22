Steelers to cooperate with NFL's investigation into Chickillo

The Pittsburgh Steelers said Tuesday they are gathering information and will "cooperate with the NFL's investigation" into linebacker Anthony Chickillo's recent arrest.

"In regard to the recent incident involving Anthony Chickillo, we will continue to gather information, and we will fully cooperate with the NFL's investigation," general manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement Tuesday. "Any discipline involving the player will be determined after the gathering of further information from law enforcement and the League Office."

Chickillo was arrested Sunday and charged with assault, criminal mischief and harassment in Fayette County (Penn.) following a domestic dispute involving his girlfriend, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed to NFL.com.

Chickillo was arraigned when taken into custody, court records show, and Chickillo later was released on a $10,000 bond.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin would not say if Chickillo would practice Tuesday and referred to Colbert's statement when addressing the linebacker.

"Really just largely I don't have anything to say. We've released a few statements," Tomlin said. "We want to do a good job communicating with you guys, but there's not a lot for us to say or a lot that we can say pending investigations and the sensitivity of the circumstances. It's obviously something that we take very seriously. But I'll just leave it at that and ride with the statements that we've provided you guys."

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 30.