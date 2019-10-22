Roundup: A.P. says he'll be 'ready to go' for 'TNF'

A reunion in Minnesota awaits Adrian Peterson and he intends on being there ready to go despite an injured ankle and a short week.

Having injured his ankle on Sunday against the 49ers, the Redskins running back told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero he felt much better and should be primed for Washington's game on Thursday night against the host Vikings.

"Night [and] day from [Monday]," Peterson told Pelissero of how his ankle had improved. "I should [be] ready to go."

In a wet and wild game on Sunday, Peterson had 20 carries for 81 yards. He also fumbled on the play in which he hurt his ankle.

On Monday, Redskins coach Bill Callahan told the media Peterson was being evaluated.

Peterson has extra incentive to return as the Redskins will be playing in Minnesota, where All Day spent 10 years. Since leaving the Vikings, Peterson has played for the Cardinals, Saints and now the Redskins. Should he play Thursday, A.P. would face his former franchise for just the second time. The first was a forgettable start for New Orleans on Sept. 11, 2017 in which he had just 18 yards on six carries.

With 20 or more carries in each of the last two weeks, if Peterson is ready as he predicts, he should play a lot bigger role in his return to Minnesota this time around. Just like the feeling in his ankle, Peterson is no doubt aiming the difference is like night and All Day.

Here are other NFL news we're tracking today:

1. Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer says wideout Adam Thielen (hamstring) has chance to play Thursday night. "We'll see more tomorrow. He's improving fast," he said.

2. Kansas City Chiefs promote quarterback Kyle Shurmur to the 53-man roster.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul on getting back from his neck injury: "Everything is good right now. I'm on the right track. I've got a lot to do in a short amount of time."