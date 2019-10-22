Deshaun Watson to Texans: 'We can't get frustrated'

There was plenty to leave the Houston Texans frustrated following Sunday afternoon's equally nailbiting and disheartening 30-23 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

It was a battle for first place in the AFC South. It was an outcome that could've been different if not for a controversial in-the-grasp call against quarterback Deshaun Watson when it appeared he had pulled off a marvelous escape act to throw a touchdown to De'Andre Hopkins. And ultimately it was the third defeat for Houston this season -- all by six points or fewer.

Watson had a message for his squad that there was no reason for panic or frustration.

"We can't get frustrated," Watson said Monday via the team website's Deepi Sidhu. "We can't get discouraged. We have to keep a positive energy and stay motivated. Like I said, anything can happen. This is the NFL. It's a new week every week."

For the Texans (4-3), this coming week is all about the Raiders and rebounding from their latest gut-wrenching loss.

After all, Watson marched the Texans back for what appeared to be a riveting comeback victory to open the season, only for Drew Brees and the Saints to counter with an even-more dramatic march to win 30-28 in Week 1. Houston responded with two straight wins after that.

Following a 16-10 loss to Carolina in Week 4, the Texans collected two more victories.

Now they'll look to respond in similar fashion following the division setback against the Colts.

"For us, we just have to stay patient," Watson said. "We have to continue to try to run, continue to try and do what we do and run right at them and push the ball. The biggest thing is really getting that front -- those running backs comfortable enough so they can squeeze through. There were a couple drives in the second half where we were gashing them a little bit, eight-to-10 yards back-to-back. We just have to keep going and keep being patient. That's what we did last week and this week we tried to. It was just a little too late."