Broncos, Falcons could be active before trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline is about a week away. Two underachieving teams who might be heavily involved: the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported both teams have pieces that make them likely targets heading into next Tuesday's deadline. The Falcons are looking to move linebacker Vic Beasley because of a lack of production combined with his high salary, per Rapoport. The former All-Pro is making $12.8 million in the final year of his deal and has just 1.5 sacks and 14 tackles this season. He did not start for Atlanta this past Sunday against the Rams.

Conversely, the Falcons have been hesitant in the past to part with Mohamed Sanu, Rapoport reported. Teams pursued a deal for the veteran wideout during the draft. Perhaps Atlanta will be more open in the coming days given its 1-6 record.

The Broncos are 2-5 and possess at least two intriguing chips. Chris Harris is in the final year of his reworked deal and could garner interest from teams looking for a previously elite cornerback, per Rapoport. He's having an off year by his standards but made his fourth Pro Bowl just last season.

According to Rapoport, Denver has already received calls on Emmanuel Sanders but hasn't wanted to part ways with him because it's still hoping to win this season. The 10th-year wideout has been producing at about his usual rate (30 receptions, 367 yards, two touchdowns) in 2019.

If the Broncos lose again this weekend against the Colts, they could become sellers.