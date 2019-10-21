Who is the Week 7 Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

In Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars The quarterback passed for 255 yards, 1 touchdown and zero interceptions for an 84.8 passer rating and rushed for 48 yards in the Jaguars' 27-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders The running back rushed for 124 yards on 21 attempts (5.9 avg.) against the Green Bay Packers.

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers The defensive end had a team-high seven tackles and a sack in the 49ers' 9-0 win over the Washington Redskins.

Roderic Teamer, Los Angeles Chargers The safety had six tackles, one tackle for loss and an interception against the Tennessee Titans.