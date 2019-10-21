Raiders trade CB Gareon Conley to Texans

The Houston Texans continue to wheel and deal.

The Texans shipped a 2020 third-round draft pick to the Oakland Raiders for cornerback Gareon Conley, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the deal.

Vic Tafur of The Athletic first reported the trade.

A former first-round pick in 2017, Conley started all six games for the Raiders this season, despite leaving the season-opener on a stretcher with a neck injury. The 24-year-old has two passes defended and one INT on the season. Conley has been part of a Raiders secondary that has struggled this season, including getting scorched by Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers Sunday.

The trade is another move by Bill O'Brien's squad that's in full win-now mode. The Texans picked up a third-rounder in the Jadeveon Clowney trade -- their own third-rounder is tied to the Duke Johnson trade with the Cleveland Browns. If the Seattle 2020 third-round pick goes to Oakland, the net of the Clowney trade would be Conley, Barkevious Mingo and Jacob Martin.

The Texans need secondary help after getting burnt by Jacoby Brissett and the Colts on Sunday. Corner Johnathan Joseph (shoulder) couldn't finish Sunday's tilt due to injury and Bradley Roby (hamstring) is expected to be out the next two weeks, per NFL Network's James Palmer.

With Houston falling behind Indy in the AFC South race, O'Brien and Co. are doing everything they can to piece together a secondary to make a second-half run.