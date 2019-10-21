Roundup: Cards to work out Jay Ajayi, Spencer Ware

As David Johnson deals with an ankle injury, the Arizona Cardinals will test out running backs.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Cards are working out free-agent running back Jay Ajayi. The visit begins today and is expected to stretch into Tuesday, including a physical.

The Cards are also working out former Chiefs RB Spencer Ware, per Rapoport.

Ajayi suffered an ACL tear last season. He was medically cleared this offseason. Rapoport reported in September that Ajayi's camp informed all 32 teams that the RB was fully recovered from the injury.

With a history of knee issues, Ajayi played just four games last season with the Philadelphia Eagles, rushing for 184 yards on 45 attempts with three TDs.

Ware spent the last three seasons in Kansas City. The 27-year-old carried just 51 times for 246 yards and two scores in 13 games in 2018. Ware signed with the Colts this offseason but was placed on the reserve/PUP list after suffering an ankle injury. Indy later released the RB with an injury settlement.

The Cardinals kicking the tires on running backs could indicate that Johnson's ankle injury might continue to hinder the star back moving forward. Johnson played just three snaps in Sunday's win over the New York Giants, with Chase Edmonds getting all but one of the RB carries. Arizona had just two running back's active in Week 7. Adding another rusher could provide insurance if Johnson's ankle issue lingers.

Other workouts we're tracking Monday:

1. The New Orleans Saints are working out corner Kayvon Webster, per Rapoport. Saints CB Eli Apple left Sunday's win over the Bears late with a knee injury.

2. The Chargers are working out DT Adolphus Washington, per Rapoport.

3. The Texans are working out former Steelers WR Eli Rogers, Rapoport reports.