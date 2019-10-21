Colts QB Jacoby Brissett plays 'lights out' in 4-TD day

The Houston Texans stacked the box, daring Jacoby Brissett to beat them. That's exactly what the Indianapolis Colts QB did Sunday.

Brissett set career highs in passing yards (326), passing touchdowns (4) and passer rating (126.7) as the Colts fended off the Texans, 30-23, to take the AFC South lead.

"Jacoby played lights out," Reich said, via the team's official website. "We said if we're gonna win this game, we're gonna have to come up big in the pass game. We talked about that last night as an offense that we needed to make plays in the pass game to win this game, and we did that. And Jacoby led the way."

The Colts have leaned on the run game through the first five tilts under Brissett's reign, but Sunday with Marlon Mack (44 yards) and the rest of the Indy ground game stymied for just 62 total yards, the QB proved he could be a difference maker with his arm.

The story of the tilt was the Texans repeatedly settling for field goals in the red zone, while Brissett and the Colts punched in four TDs. Brissett leads the NFL with 13 red zone passing touchdowns this season.

"It says he's legit. He's the man," Reich said. "We've believed that from Day 1, and we've never wavered on our conviction and our belief in Jacoby. But we all know -- he knew it too -- you still gotta prove it; you still gotta come in here and put the offense on your back, literally, for this game, and make the plays that he made to win this game. And he did that today. I mean, he did it as well as you could do it."

Brissett found eight different pass catchers, with Zach Pascal leading the way with six grabs for 106 yards and two TDs. T.Y. Hilton, who always destroys Houston, gobbled up six of 11 targets for 74 yards and a score. And Eric Ebron went for 70 yards and chipped in a stupendous one-handed TD snag.

Since taking over for Andrew Luck full time this season, the Colts have been waiting for a signature game from Brissett. Sunday, they got it.

"It's been a journey, but it's been fun. You know, the learning and the constant ways to find a way to get better," Brissett said. "And on a day like today, it (doesn't) make me 'the man,' it just makes us more balanced. And I think that's what we proved today, that we can throw the ball.

"It was just a great day for us as a whole."

A great day that puts Indy in the driver's seat in the AFC South as we near the halfway point of the season.