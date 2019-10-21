Earl Thomas: Beating Seattle felt 'really, really good'

Earl Thomas got his revenge.

The former Seahawks safety, who built his Hall of Fame-worthy resume in nine seasons in Seattle, helped a Baltimore Ravens defense that clamped down on Russell Wilson and scored twice en route to a 30-16 road win Sunday.

"Just to come in here where I started, and get the win like that, and we dominated too, it felt really, really, really good," Thomas said, via the team's official website. "Today was big. My teammates have been telling me all week they have my back and it felt real good for those guys to show up how they did today. It felt so good to get that win."

Thomas, who in his last on-field act as a Seahawks player flipped the bird to Seattle coach Pete Carroll, got the last laugh Sunday. The safety was seen yapping at the Seahawks' sideline after corner Marcus Peters intercepted Wilson and sprinted down the sideline for a pick-six. Later Marlon Humphries scooped up a fumble for another TD.

"You know I was going to say something," Thomas said. "I definitely said what I had to say. That's between me and them. It felt great, just to see Marcus [Peters] running down the sidelines and to see Marlon scoop that big fumble and score."

Ravens coach John Harbaugh gave the game ball to Thomas after the tilt. Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was the star of the game, said he promised to get the W for Thomas.

"I told him, 'We're going to win it for you,'" Jackson said. "We'll put you on our back, put the team on my back if I need to, and we're going to win."

Jackson's superlatives certainly put the offense on his back, and Thomas' defensive teammates scored twice to send the Ravens to 5-2, and give them a death grip on the AFC North.