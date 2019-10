A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- recap each of the games this week including the Saints 5th win with Teddy Bridgewater (2:220), a huge division show down between the Colts and Texans (15:35) and the Chargers losing in the most Chargers way possible (50:32). As always, the heroes recap the Sunday Night Football game where the Cowboys displayed their dominance (1:14:37).

Listen to the podcast below: