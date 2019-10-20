Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo faces 3 charges after incident

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo was arrested Sunday and charged with assault, criminal mischief and harassment in Fayette County (Penn.) following a domestic dispute involving his girlfriend, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed to NFL.com.

Chickillo was arraigned when taken into custody, court records show, and Chickillo later was released on a $10,000 bond.

"We are aware of an incident involving Anthony Chickillo last night and are still gathering information," Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said in a statement, per the Pittsburgh Post Gazette. "Until we have further details, we will not provide any further comments."

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 30.

Chickillo has appeared in three games this season. The Steelers were on a bye this week and next face the Miami Dolphins.