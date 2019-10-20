Falcons owner Arthur Blank: 'I still support' Dan Quinn

As Sunday morning dawned on Week 7, Dan Quinn's status as the Atlanta Falcons coach was already a hot topic.

Following the Falcons' dismal 37-10 loss to the Rams, as Sunday afternoon closed for Atlanta, Quinn's status was an even hotter topic.

A move away from Quinn is not expected in the coming day, according to Falcons owner Arthur Blank.

Blank told Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, "I still support" Quinn and dismissed any notion that the coach would be fired on Monday.

The loss to the Rams was the fifth in a row for an Atlanta team that, on paper, is stocked with talent. Sitting at 1-5, aside from a stunning turnaround, the Falcons' hopes for a successful season seem all but gone.

Quinn is currently in his fifth season and most notably led Atlanta to the Super Bowl after the 2016 regular season. The Falcons posted a 10-6 record the following year and that was the last time Atlanta finished the season above .500 and/or went to the postseason.

While wins have been impossible to come by for Quinn, he still has his owner's support. At least for now.