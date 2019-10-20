Notable injuries from Sunday's Week 7 NFL games

Injuries we're monitoring around the league on this Week 7 Sunday:

1. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen suffered a hamstring injury and will not return to the game against the Lions.

2. Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (knee) and cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring) both have been ruled out against the Vikings.

3. Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller will not return due to a hamstring injury. Safety Tashaun Gipson is questionable to return with a back injury.

4. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is being evaluated for a head injury. Running back Matt Breida cleared concussion protocol but his eye is now under evaluation.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Najee Goode exited the game with a foot injury. Left tackle Cam Robinson suffered a toe injury and won't return.

6. Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith was carted off with head and neck injuries. He won't return to the game.

7. New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (foot) has been downgraded to out for Monday night's game against the Jets.

8. Seattle Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald (back) is officially inactive after being downgraded to out ahead of Sunday afternoon's tilt against the Ravens.

9. Washington Redskins safety Montae Nicholson exited the game with a ankle injury.

10. Buffalo Bills safety Kurt Coleman (hamstring) is questionable to return.

11. Miami Dolphins guard Shaq Calhoun is questionable to return with an illness.