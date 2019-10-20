Mitchell Trubisky to start for Bears against Saints

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is set to return to the field for the Chicago Bears on Sunday against the Saints.

Trubisky, coming back from an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, will start for the Bears today, NFL Network's Stacey Dales reports per a source informed of the situation.

Dales added there have been no setbacks as he had a great week of practice mentally and physically, taking all the starting reps on Thursday and Friday. Trubisky will wear a harness on his injured shoulder.

Listed as questionable, Trubisky practiced throughout the week.

Sustaining a left shoulder injury during a 16-6 win over Minnesota in Week 4, Trubisky was absent for the Bears' loss to Oakland in London in Week 5. The team is now coming off a bye ahead of its Sunday afternoon home game against the Saints.

This will be Trubisky's second game against the Saints in his career. His first was a forgettable one, as the Bears lost, 20-12, in Week 8 of 2017 with Trubisky completing just 43.7 percent of his passes and tallying only a 46.9 QB rating.

Before his injury this season, Trubisky's play had come under fire as he'd thrown for just three touchdowns in four starts with a paltry average of 147 yards per game.