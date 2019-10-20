Injury roundup: Cards' David Johnson to play vs. Giants

It appears Kyler Murray will have one of his top weapons when the Arizona Cardinals play on Sunday.

Running back David Johnson (ankle) is expected to play against the New York Giants, sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

In six games this season, Johnson has 613 yards from scrimmage and scored five touchdowns.

Wide receiver Christian Kirk, however, is not expected to play. Kirk will need another week of rehab and recovery as he works to return from an ankle injury suffered in Week 4.

In a battle of rookie quarterbacks, Murray and the Cardinals (2-3-1) are on the road to take on Daniel Jones and the Giants (2-4).

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 7 games:

1. Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay is expected to play against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Rapoport. Slay has been dealing with a hamstring injury but played in last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

2. Dallas Cowboys wide receivers Amari Cooper (ankle, quad) and Randall Cobb (back) are expected to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. Also expected to play are offensive tackles La'el Collins (knee) and Tyron Smith (ankle), and cornerback Byron Jones (hamstring), sources tell Rapoport.

3. Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ankle, knee) is listed as questionable, but is hopeful he can go against the Oakland Raiders. Fellow wideout Geronimo Allison (concussion/chest) was upgraded to questionable and is now a game-time decision, per Rapoport.

4. Indianapolis Colts defensive end Justin Houston, who tweaked his calf earlier in the week, is expected to play against the Houston Texans, a source tells Rapoport.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook (shoulder) will be evaluated with a pregame workout, but the early indications are positive toward him playing against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Rapoport.

6. Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, questionable with a knee injury, is expected to play against the Buffalo Bills, a source tells Rapoport.