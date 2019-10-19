Roundup: Pack WR Geronimo Allison upgraded

For the first time in what seems like a long time, the Packers received some promising news within their wide receiver corps.

Green Bay announced on Saturday that wideout Geronimo Allison had been upgraded from doubtful to questionable following Saturday's practice.

Allison (chest/concussion) was injured during the Packers' win on Monday against the Lions.

There's now a good chance he'll play against the Raiders on Sunday and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is also questionable as No. 1 receiver Davante Adams will miss a third straight game with turf toe.

Here is other news we're monitoring on Saturday:

1. For the first time since Week 8 of the 2018 season, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills will play after coming back from a foot injury. A starter in the Eagles' Super Bowl run in 2017, Mills was activated from the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Saturday, the team announced.

2. The Houston Texans announced that cornerback Bradley Roby (hamstring) will not travel with the team to play at the Colts and was downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Colts.

3. The Los Angeles Rams announced they signed defensive back Jake Gervase to the active roster.