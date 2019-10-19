Titans first-rounder Jeffery Simmons activated

Selected with the 19th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, Jeffery Simmons had already torn his ACL in pre-draft training and the Titans knew there was a chance the entirety of his rookie season would be spent on the sideline.

Lo and behold, the defensive lineman out of Mississippi State has been activated ahead of the Titans' Week 7 game against the L.A. Chargers on Sunday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. The team later confirmed the news.

Having practiced through the week, Simmons is now set to make his NFL debut, though Rapoport added the Titans will be cautious in his return.

Through the season so far, Simmons was on the non-football injury list.

The ACL tear took place in February, so Simmons, 22, is in the midst of an amazing return. On Wednesday, Simmons practiced for the first time and was a participant through Friday.

As a college junior, the defensive tackle had 63 tackles, 18 for a loss and two sacks in 13 games.

In another Titans roster move, Rapoport also reported Saturday that outside linebacker Derick Roberson will be promoted to the 53-man roster, per a source. The team later confirmed the news in addition to Tennessee waiving defensive linemen Matt Dickerson and Brent Urban.