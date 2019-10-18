Lawrence to Pederson: 'Tell him to come on, we ready'

On Monday, Eagles coach Doug Pederson dropped the mic after promising a Week 7 victory.

Four days later, DeMarcus Lawrence picked it back up to let everyone know he wants all the smoke.

With the Dallas Cowboys (3-3) two days away from a division-defining matchup, the two-time Pro Bowl defensive end made it clear that he wants to be the first person on the welcome committee when Philadelphia (3-3) arrives at AT&T Stadium on Sunday night.

"Tell him to come on. We ready," Lawrence told the media on Friday, via ESPN's Todd Archer. "Can he play the game? So he might want to shut his a-- up and stay on the sideline. He can't play the game for them. The Eagles got to play them and he's supposed to sit on the sideline and do whatever he wants to do. But he can't play the game for them, so we'll see."

Yes, it's very true that Pederson, who enjoyed a 13-year NFL career that ended in 2004, will never again contribute on the field but, thanks to his coaching prowess, the Eagles are in position to become the NFC East leader should they top Dallas.

The Cowboys, who began the year 3-0, are in the midst of a three-game losing streak, a stretch that has seen Lawrence contribute just five tackles and a sack. He has registered 2.5 sacks, nine tackles and six QB hits through the first six games.

Fresh off signing a huge five-year extension in April, Lawrence's production has not matched his price tag so far; his strong comments should go a long way in motivating not only his troops but himself as well.

"We done seen hell and dug out of the pits of it," Lawrence said. "We was 3-5 last year and y'all were asking these same questions. Like, what is it to fear? Like, we all men. We already know what we got to do. We're going to go and show it and prove it."

Combining the Eagles' 18-point blowout loss to the Vikings a week ago with Dallas' slide and Lawrence calling Week 7 a "must-win" certainly raises the stakes in an already important game.

The Cowboys have responded in the past to Lawrence's rallying cry before. He sounds supremely confident that the same will happen Sunday.

"You don't got to worry about this week," he said. "Doug Pederson already done called us out, so y'all know what it is. Thank y'all."