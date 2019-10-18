Week 7 injury report for Sunday's NFL games

Week 7 of the 2019 season is upon us.

Below is a full tally of the official injury report and gameday designations for all 12 Sunday games.

San Francisco 49ers at Washington Redskins

49ers: OUT: DT D.J. Jones (hamstring), RB Kyle Juszczyk (knee), T Mike McGlinchey (knee), WR Deebo Samuel (groin), T Joe Staley (fibula), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (foot); QUESTIONABLE: RB Raheem Mostert (knee)

Redskins: OUT: TE Vernon Davis (concussion), S Deshazor Everett (ankle), LB Josh Harvey-Clemons (hamstring), G Wes Martin (chest), RB Chris Thompson (toe); QUESTIONABLE: CB Josh Norman (thigh, hand).

Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants

Cardinals: OUT: DE Zach Allen (neck), RB D.J. Foster (hamstring), T Brett Toth (illness); QUESTIONABLE: LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle), RB David Johnson (ankle), DE Zach Kerr (ankle), WR Christian Kirk (ankle), P Andy Lee (right hip), T Joshua Miles (illness), LB Ezekiel Turner (hamstring), S Charles Washington (shoulder), TE Maxx Williams (ankle)

Giants: OUT: CB Corey Ballentine (concussion), WR Sterling Shepard (concussion)

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Texans: OUT: T Tytus Howard (knee), C Greg Mancz (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: S Tashaun Gipson (hip, wrist), CB Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), CB Bradley Roby (hamstring)

Colts: OUT: WR Parris Campbell (abdomen), DT Tyquan Lewis (ankle), CB Kenny Moore (knee); DOUBTFUL: S Malik Hooker (knee); QUESTIONABLE: CB Pierre Desir (hamstring), DE Justin Houston (calf), G Quenton Nelson (hip)

Oakland Raiders at Green Bay Packers

Raiders: OUT: DE Arden Key (knee), WR Tyrell Williams (foot); DOUBTFUL: T Trenton Brown (calf); QUESTIONABLE: WR Dwayne Harris (ankle), G Gabe Jackson (knee)

Packers: OUT: WR Davante Adams (toe), S Darnell Savage (ankle); DOUBTFUL: WR Geronimo Allison (concussion, chest), TE Robert Tonyan (hip); QUESTIONABLE: CB Tony Brown (hamstring), DT Kenny Clark (calf, back), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ankle, knee)

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Vikings: OUT: LB Ben Gedeon (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: LB Kentrell Brothers (hamstring)

Lions: OUT: DT Mike Daniels (foot), CB Amani Oruwariye (knee); QUESTIONABLE: RB Nick Bawden (back), S Quandre Diggs (hamstring), DE Da'Shawn Hand (elbow), CB Darius Slay (hamstring), T Rick Wagner (knee)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals

Jaguars: OUT: WR Marqise Lee (ankle), TE Geoff Swaim (concussion, ankle); QUESTIONABLE: WR Dede Westbrook (shoulder)

Bengals: OUT: T Cordy Glenn (not injury related), WR A.J. Green (ankle), CB William Jackson (shoulder), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (knee), DE Carl Lawson (hamstring), G John Miller (groin), T Andre Smith (ankle); DOUBTFUL: DE Carlos Dunlap (knee)

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Dolphins: OUT: S Reshad Jones (chest), C Daniel Kilgore (knee), DE Avery Moss (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: WR Jakeem grant (hamstring), CB Xavien Howard (knee)

Bills: QUESTIONABLE: CB Taron Johnson (hamstring), LB Matt Milano (hamstring), LB Corey Thompson (ankle)

Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons

Rams: OUT: LB Clay Matthews (jaw); DOUBTFUL: RB Malcolm Brown (ankle)

Falcons: OUT: CB Desmond Trufant (toe)

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans

Chargers: OUT: S Nasir Adderley (hamstring), RB Justin Jackson (calf), DT Justin Jones (shoulder), DT Brandon Mebane (knee); DOUBTFUL: DE Melvin Ingram (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: K Michael Badgley (right groin)

Titans: OUT: LB Sharif Finch (shoulder), CB Chris Milton (calf); DOUBTFUL: LB Jayon Brown (groin); QUESTIONABLE: DE Reggie Gilbert (knee), LB Cameron Wake (hamstring), TE Delanie Walker (ankle)

Baltimore Ravens at Seattle Seahawks

Ravens: DOUBTFUL: CB Jimmy Smith (knee); QUESTIONABLE: CB Anthony Averett (ankle), WR Marquise Brown (ankle), CB Maurice Canady (thigh), LB Patrick Onwuasor (ankle), T Ronnie Stanley (knee)

Seahawks: OUT: TE Will Dissly (achilles); DOUBTFUL: S Delano Hill (elbow); QUESTIONABLE: DE Ezekiel Ansah (ankle), T Duane Brown (biceps), G D.J. Fluker (hamstring), DT Quinton Jefferson (oblique), S Bradley McDougald (back)

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears

Saints: OUT: QB Drew Brees (right thumb), TE Jared Cook (ankle), DE Trey Hendrickson (neck), RB Alvin Kamara (ankle, knee), WR Tre'Quan Smith (ankle)

Bears: QUESTIONABLE: G Ted Larsen (knee), DT Bilal Nichols (hand, knee), QB Mitchell Trubisky (left shoulder)

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Eagles: OUT: LB Nigel Bradham (ankle), WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen), DT Timmy Jernigan (foot), CB Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck), T Jason Peters (knee), RB Darren Sproles (quadricep); QUESTIONABLE: CB Ronald Darby (hamstring)

Cowboys: OUT: CB Anthony Brown (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: DE Dorance Armstrong (neck), WR Randall Cobb (back), T La'el Collins (knee), WR Amari Cooper (ankle, quadricep), CB Byron Jones (hamstring), C Joe Looney (back), G Zack Martin (back, ankle), T Tyron Smith (ankle)