Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee/ankle) out vs. Bears

The New Orleans Saints will be without their top offensive weapon versus the Bears.

Running back Alvin Kamara, who's been battling knee and ankle injuries the past two weeks, has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Chicago. The third-year dynamo didn't practice all week and will miss just the second game of his career.

He initially aggravated his ankle during practice last week but played versus the Jaguars. His 11 carries and 31 rushing yards were both season lows, though he did catch seven passes for 35 yards. He's averaging 4.3 yards a carry and 108.1 yards from scrimmage per game this season but has scored just two touchdowns.

You can expect a greater load for backup Latavius Murray, who collected a season-high 44 rushing yards last week on just eight carries.

The Saints, of course, are still without Drew Brees, who's begun throwing on the side. Tight end Jared Cook will also be sidelined for Week 7 with an ankle injury. That leaves Teddy Bridgewater teaming with Michael Thomas and few players you'll find on a fantasy roster as the 5-1 Saints aim for their fifth consecutive win. Perhaps it means more Taysom Hill.