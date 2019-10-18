Cardinals GM: 'We are not trading Patrick Peterson'

Timing has a way of melding narratives.

Patrick Peterson returned to work this week from suspension. Jalen Ramsey was traded from Jacksonville to Los Angeles for three draft picks, including two first-rounders.

The timing of events got people thinking: Might the Arizona Cardinals consider trading the 29-year-old corner if they could get a big haul?

General manager Steve Keim insists he has no plans to trade the star cornerback.

"I don't know why the questions persist," Keim said during a radio spot on 98.7 Arizona's Sports, via the team's official website. "I have addressed it multiple times, last week or a couple of weeks ago -- we are not trading Patrick Peterson. Our stance has simply been, why trade a player in his prime at one of the hardest positions to find, for a maybe or a couple of maybes (with draft picks).

"Love what Pat brings to the locker room, love what he brings to the field. Again, those positions are impossible to find -- left tackles, quarterbacks, corners. There's no doubt, in my opinion, he is the best in the National Football League and will remain a Cardinal."

Keim's statement jives with Peterson, who said this week he's not worried about any trade discussions and is focused on playing "the best 10 games" of his career.

Still, everyone has a price. If someone offered Keim two first-round picks and a fourth for a 29-year-old corner who is under contract for just one more season, would he not take the deal? Remember, Shad Khan insisted the Jags wouldn't trade Ramsey.

The Peterson and Ramsey situations are not mirrored images. Ramsey wanted out of Jacksonville. Peterson is cool staying in the desert.

The Cards will welcome Peterson back Sunday to a defense that has sorely missed his lock-down ability.

"We have desperately needed him," Keim said.

The GM declined to get into a potential contract extension for Peterson. If the corner doesn't get a new deal in Arizona by this time next year, you can bet rumors will swirl once again.