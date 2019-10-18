Matt Moore scouted for Dolphins until Chiefs signed him

Seven months ago, Matt Moore appeared ready to return to the Dolphins.
Just not as a quarterback.
Scan the background of Kyler Murray's Pro Day and you'll find the Chiefs' new starter, as he joined up with Miami's scouting department last spring and looked ready to start his post-playing career.
In March, Matt Moore was scouting for the Dolphins at Kylerâs pro day.
Moore had also just started as an assistant high school coach, according to ESPN's Cameron Wolfe.
Matt Moore was working with the Dolphins scouting department this offseason and was just starting a new role as a HS assistant coach before Chiefs signed him in August. Now heâs the starting QB for a championship contender until... Life moves fast.
Life moved fast indeed for Moore. In August, the Chiefs added him for veteran depth behind Patrick Mahomes. By October, that veteran had to work emergency duty when the reigning MVP went down.
Here's what Moore did on Thursday Night Football: 10 completions, 117 yards, this touchdown, no picks, and a big divisional win that ended Kansas City's two-game losing streak.
Matt Moore floats one to Tyreek Hill and the @cheetah is gone for a 57-yard score!
Not bad for a guy who was grading Kyler's intangibles just 218 days earlier. A post-playing career can wait; the show is Moore's until Showtime returns.