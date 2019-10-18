Mahomes out at least three weeks, pending MRI

Sometimes in life even the best outcome isn't always pretty, but it's still better than the alternative.

This is where the Kansas City Chiefs stand after Patrick Mahomes exited Thursday night's blowout win over the Denver Broncos with a knee injury sustained on a fourth-down QB sneak. Today's MRI will reveal how long the AFC West leaders will be without the 2018 NFL MVP. Even the most positive results will likely have him out until mid-November.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Mahomes is expected to be out at least three weeks with a dislocated kneecap, per sources informed of the situation.

The MRI will show whether that timeline will be longer, including necessitating season-ending surgery.

Rapoport added that even though he stands to miss games, there is some real optimism from those involved that he can play through the ailment after missing just three games.

Some of that positivity comes from Mahomes himself:

Awesome team win! Love my brothers! Thank you for all the prayers! Everything looking good so far! #GodisGood #ChiefsKingdom â Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 18, 2019

If the best-case scenario indeed comes to fruition, Mahomes would miss games against the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. With a Week 12 bye, depending on how his knee looks and where the Chiefs stand at that time, it's possible K.C. holds him out of the Chargers game in Week 11 as well to give him two more weeks before returning in December for the stretch run.

For at least the next three weeks, however, it appears it will be Matt Moore running the show in K.C. against three stellar defenses as the Chiefs attempt to remain atop the AFC West while their MVP is on the shelf.