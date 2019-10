Week 7 bold predictions: Sam Darnold takes down Patriots; Falcons stun Rams

Lions' D rebounds vs. Minnesota to shut down resurgent WR duo

After some early frustration in Minnesota, receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen have picked up the pace over the last two weeks, with each player recording three receiving touchdowns in that span -- two of only four players to do so in the league. Minnesota hits the road to face a Lions team coming off a brutal division loss . Detroit's defense comes in on a mission to stop the dynamic receiving duo -- and they do, keeping Diggs and Thielen out of the end zone.