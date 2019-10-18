Week 7 bold predictions: Sam Darnold takes down Patriots; Falcons stun Rams

Throughout the 2019 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 7:
Sam Darnold's Jets continue to roll -- this time vs. PatsI hit on my bold prediction last week when I said the Jets would beat the Cowboys in Sam Darnold's return. I'm sticking with Gang Green again: They will beat division-rival New England Patriots on Monday night.
Teddy Bridgewater channels Drew Brees in win over BearsTeddy Bridgewater is 1-1 when playing at Chicago in his career (both with the Vikings), and he threw for fewer than 200 yards in each of those contests. When starting for the Saints in place of Drew Brees this season, "Teddy Two Gloves" has thrown for more than 200 yards in two of his four starts, but he looks more comfortable in Sean Payton's attack every time he takes the field. In Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Bridgewater channels the Saints veteran gunslinger and throws for 300 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Saints to their fifth straight win.
Falcons' defense finds its stride in blowout of RamsThe Atlanta Falcons rank in the bottom five in most defensive categories, including 31st in scoring (having given up 31 points per game through six weeks). In Atlanta's one win this season, the Falcons defeated the Eagles by four points in Week 2. Dan Quinn's defense shows out Sunday and stalls Sean McVay's offense. The Falcons get their second win of the season and win by at least two touchdowns.
Lions' D rebounds vs. Minnesota to shut down resurgent WR duoAfter some early frustration in Minnesota, receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen have picked up the pace over the last two weeks, with each player recording three receiving touchdowns in that span -- two of only four players to do so in the league. Minnesota hits the road to face a Lions team coming off a brutal division loss. Detroit's defense comes in on a mission to stop the dynamic receiving duo -- and they do, keeping Diggs and Thielen out of the end zone.
Defenses come to play in a major way at Soldier FieldGet ready for a low-scoring battle between the Saints and Bears on Sunday afternoon, with nonstop highlights from defensive superstars like Khalil Mack and Cam Jordan. I predict neither team will hit double-digits on the scoreboard.