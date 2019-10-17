Saquon Barkley: 'No doubt' ankle would hold up

Saquon Barkley says he's taking it day-to-day as he continues to recover from a high ankle sprain.

The New York Giants running back didn't indicate whether he will officially return this week, but Barkley says he has no concerns about his ankle holding up if he suits up Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

"No doubt in my mind," Barkley said, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

Barkley suffered the ankle sprain in Week 3's victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport previously reported Barkley was expected to be sidelined six-to-eight weeks. Barkley, however, has been determined to beat that timeline and return to game action as soon as humanly possible.

The second-year running back missed three of the Giants' tilts against the Washington Redskins, Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots.

Barkley was a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he will obviously need to be cleared by the medical staff to play Sunday. Last week, he was itching to get back on the field for the Thursday night matchup versus the Pats but was ultimately not cleared.

Despite missing three games, Barkley is still the team's leading rusher (237 yards). Following an increased workload in practice thus far, Barkley says he "feels good."

Should he be cleared this week, expect a feisty Barkley on the field after the RB helplessly watched his squad lose the past two games from the sideline. Being held out of multiple games has been increasingly frustrating.

"I guess you can say Angry Saquon, but it's going to be more just appreciation because when you actually get the game taken away from you -- don't get me wrong, I know it's not a season-ending injury, it was an injury that took me out for a couple weeks -- but when you're passionate about this game and when you have to step away from it and watch your teammates go out there and you have to be in a box looking down and can't really do much for your team, makes you understand how much you actually care and appreciate this game," Barkley said.

Although Barkley's game status remains unclear for Week 7, it is promising the developments the RB has made in less than a month.