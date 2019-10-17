Chargers LT Russell Okung could return this week

Finally some good injury news for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Left tackle Russell Okung announced on social media that he could return as early as this week.

Oh happy day! pic.twitter.com/5j79ROagQu â The Best Has Yet To Come! (@RussellOkung) October 17, 2019

Okung was placed on the reserve/NFI list prior to the season after suffering a pulmonary embolism over the summer. The team announced Okung will return to practice today.

Per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Okung and the Chargers agreed to a restructured contract. Okung's pay was reduced when he was placed on NFI, but under the new deal he will earn back his entire $13 million salary, which he was originally slated to make prior to being sidelined, Rapoport adds.

Getting Okung back as soon as this week would be a massive boon for a Chargers offensive line that has been a sieve without him through six games. Trent Scott, who has filled in at left tackle, has been one of the worst offensive linemen in the league this season. Pro Football Focus ranked Scott their 70th rated tackles out of 73 eligible players.

Whether it's this week or sometime soon, Philip Rivers and the rest of the Chargers will be thrilled to have Okung back on the field.

The 31-year-old overcoming the embolism to return soon is a bright spot for a Chargers squad that has been ravaged by injury.