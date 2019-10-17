Dolphins engaged in talks to trade RB Kenyan Drake

The Miami Dolphins' fire sale could continue up until the Oct. 29 trade deadline.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Dolphins have had trade conversations with teams centered around running back Kenyan Drake, and the team has indicated they would trade him if the right offer presented itself, per sources informed of the situation.

Drake is playing out the final year of his rookie contract. Rapoport added that sides have had no extension talks since training camp, and the running back would welcome a new opportunity.

Rumors about the Dolphins potentially trading Drake swirled earlier this year, but at the time were rebutted with the notion that Miami considered the running back someone they'd like to keep around for the future. With no contract talks in recent weeks, sides seem to be ready to part.

It's questionable what Drake could bring back for the Dolphins in a trade. The former third-round pick has never received the lion's share of the snaps, despite showing flashes of dual-threat ability. He seemed underutilized by former coach Adam Gase but has similarly been stuck in a timeshare under the new staff. Last week, Miami started Mark Walton over Drake.

In 2019, the 25-year-old Drake is averaging 3.7 yards per carry (which would be a career-low) on 41 totes, with 19 receptions for 137 yards and no scores.

With the Dolphins interested in stockpiling picks, it wouldn't be a surprise if they sold off a player like Drake who is heading into free agency this offseason anyway. The bigger question would be: Who is buying a part-time running back who will be a free agent in March?

If someone peaks their head out and is willing to surrender a potential late-round pick, perhaps Drake can get his wish and make a fresh start in 2019.