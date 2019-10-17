Callahan: Dwayne Haskins took 'major step' in practice

When Washington stuck with Case Keenum as the starter under interim coach Bill Callahan, it was agreed that rookie Dwayne Haskins needed more time before getting tossed into the fire.

With Keenum banged up, Haskins is taking advantage of the extra practice time.

The rookie got all the starter reps Wednesday, with the team giving Keenum a veteran day off. While the rep count would only become news if and when it happens when Keenum is up practicing, it's notable that Haskins seems to have done well in the role.

"Dwayne took all the reps today and it's invaluable for a backup to take starting reps," Callahan said, via NBC Sports Washington. "Especially at the beginning of the week in terms of putting your plan together and laying it out there and making all the adjustments, whether it's new communication, new formations, handling the shift-motion game.

"I thought he did a really good job today, so his growth is starting to show in practice and also in his preparation. He's in earlier, he's out later, so it's all coming to fruition. It's going to take a little time, but it's good to see him take a major step today in practice."

Callahan's praise is a far cry from the icy comments he had regarding the first-round pick when he took over the gig. The only thing Callahan and ex-coach Jay Gruden seemed to agree on was that Haskins wasn't ready.

Sooner or later the Redskins will turn to Haskins. Now that they aren't flirting with a winless season, the transition might come easier. If Haskins stacks good practices while Keenum sits, perhaps that change will come earlier than even Callahan expected.