ATN Podcast: Trade tsunami! NFL trade scenarios

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler have returned to the U.S. from London to discuss the blockbuster trade sending Jalen Ramsey to the Rams and Marcus Peters to the Ravens (5:59), Ryan Tannehill winning the Titans' starting QB job from Marcus Mariota (24:44) and and Brock Osweiler's decision to retire from football (36:25). After that, the heroes unveil a new segment -- "Trade Scenarios that aren't Stupid Clickbait by and for Idiots," where each of the hosts provides two realistic NFL trades that could happen this year (38:04). Finally, the ATN crew breaks down the upcoming Thursday night match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos (58:55) before calling it night

