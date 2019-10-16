Week 7 Fantasy Trade Calls: Get Henry, Godwin if you can

Managing injuries is one of the less fun aspects of fantasy football that everyone has to deal with at some point. Figuring out whether to hold on to an injured contributor who will spend the next 3-6 weeks on the shelf can put even the most experienced fantasy managers in a bind. However, more often than not, those with patience benefit the most, and several injured stars have returned in recent weeks or will do so in the near future.

This week's edition of Trade Calls looks at several players returning from injury.

Trade for:

Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers: Those who sat on Hunter Henry during his four-week absence can reap the benefit now, as the fourth-year tight end immediately established himself as one of the top weapons in the Chargers passing attack and their premier red-zone target. However, the long layoff likely means those teams have other options at tight end, as well. Given the dearth of attractive options at the position, it makes sense to check on Henry's availability.

Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers: Matt Breida had a two-touchdown performance against the Browns, but Tevin Coleman has actually received more combined carries and targets since returning from his ankle injury. Both merit starting consideration, but Coleman might prove easier to acquire in a trade. He also has a better track record when it comes to producing touchdowns. Try to land him before he becomes the established No. 1 back in San Francisco.

Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Not enough fantasy managers leverage the bye weeks in the trade market. The Buccaneers sit this week, and those with Chris Godwin on their roster suddenly need a new starting wide receiver. Godwin has become Jameis Winston's go-to target this season and has immense big-play potential. And unlike fellow Tampa Bay wideout Mike Williams, Godwin also hasn't dropped a pass this season. Try to pry him away so you can benefit from his favorable schedule down the stretch (Week 12 against the Falcons, Week 13 against the Jaguars, Week 14 against the Texans).

Trade away:

Demarcus Robinson, RB, Denver Broncos: With Tyreek Hill back from his collarbone injury and Travis Kelce, Sammy Watkins and Mecole Hardman all ahead in the pecking order, Demarcus Robinson has a defined ceiling in the Chiefs offense. If you can still move him in a trade, do so.

Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens: The 2019 season started out so promising for Marquise Brown, who put up 233 yards and two touchdowns over his first two games. However, the targets have simply not materialized for him in the weeks since, and Brown has dealt with an ankle injury this month that has limited his impact. While that could change later in the year, upcoming matchups with the Seahawks and Patriots look fairly unappetizing.

Duke Johnson, RB, Houston Texans: Though the Texans have deployed multiple running backs during the first six weeks of the 2019 season, the workload split has shifted in favor of Carlos Hyde. Over the last two games, Hyde has received 49 combined carries and targets. Meanwhile, Duke Johnson has only seen 19. Certain matchups might yield a few more touches for Johnson, but outside of those he doesn't have much fantasy value. Take advantage of his one-touchdown performance against the Chiefs last Sunday (his only trip to the end zone this year) and find a trade partner.

Trade-call hotline:

Should I take this trade? I got offered Kamara for Marlon Mack and Mark Andrews.



I have Hooper. â Sofia Mtz (@sofiamtz7) October 15, 2019

Marlon Mack has delivered consistent performances in all formats and has passed his bye week and Mark Andrews ranks second in fantasy points by a tight end heading into Week 7. Still, Alvin Kamara has the ability to lead all flex positions in scoring the rest of the way and his ankle injury should improve after the Saints' bye in two weeks. Given that your current tight end, Austin Hooper, leads the position in scoring, you probably won't make good use of Andrews anyway. Go ahead and pass on this offer.

D. Adams (GB) and D. Williams (KC) for K. Johnson (DET) and R. Woods (LAR) â Eric Senohrabek (@senro82) October 14, 2019

Davante Adams' turf toe injury has put a lot of fantasy managers in a bind, but don't sell so low on one of the best wide receivers in the game. Kerryon Johnson has high RB2 potential, but Robert Woods hasn't produced much this year outside of a Week 4 shootout with the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, Adams will return as the undisputed No. 1 target in a Packers passing attack that has picked up steam over the past three games. Don't forgo that value for a short-term fix.

Should i trade Keenan Allen? â clovis camilien jr (@ccmoney81) October 14, 2019

The last few weeks haven't been kind of Keenan Allen owners. After a red-hot start in which the Pro Bowl wideout delivered 29 catches for 404 receiving yards and three touchdowns over the Chargers' first three games, he hasn't topped 50 yards or reached the end zone. That type of stretch can kill a fantasy season.

However, keep in mind the context. The Chargers offense entered the month of October having scored points in 55 consecutive games, the best such streak in the NFL. In their two games since, the unit went scoreless during the first half and only produced two touchdowns, both to Hunter Henry during the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Steelers. That scoring drought has contributed to Allen's struggles, and it doesn't seem likely to continue much longer. Hold onto Allen and bet on his upside.

12 team standard scoring.

I picked up Hunter Henry last week and just traded him with AJ Green for Mike Evans/Tevin Coleman. Chubb on bye and need to win this week. Who won the trade?

WR: Adams/Golladay/Fuller/Mike Williams

RB: Chubb/Kerryon Johnson/ Sanders

TE: Mark Andrews â John Phan (@kidkeoni) October 14, 2019

I lean toward your side of the deal. Hunter Henry has a lot of value given the lack of depth at tight end, but Mark Andrews gives you a reliable option with good upside. And as stated above, Tevin Coleman could become the No. 1 back in the 49ers offense and a starting option at worse if he stays healthy. Mike Evans can stand in for Davante Adams while the latter recovers from turf toe and a very high No. 2 option afterward.

Full point ppr..Trade DJ Moore for Tevin Colman..My wr are Kupp, Chark, Godwin, Maclaurin, and G. Tate..RBâs Kamara and Jacobs â D-Money$$$$$ (@DeronWhite3) October 14, 2019

This is a solid trade for the side receiving Tevin Coleman. Though D.J. Moore has put up decent numbers the last two weeks, Curtis Samuel looks like quarterback Kyle Allen's preferred option and a dual-threat weapon near the goal line. Meanwhile, Coleman looks like a must-start player in a good 49ers offense and you have plenty of wide receivers already on your roster.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is a fantasy analyst for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH