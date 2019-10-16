Browns' Myles Garrett says 'fan' punched him in face

Print
  • By Jeremy Bergman
More Columns >

Myles Garrett is used to dropped unsuspecting quarterbacks -- through six weeks, he's tied for the league lead in sacks (9) -- but on Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns defensive end said he was the victim of a surprise attack.

Garrett tweeted that he was punched in the face by a "fan" on Wednesday after the fan hopped out of his car to take a picture with the Pro Bowl player.

Garrett joked that the 2-4 Browns' poor play of late was partly responsible for the actions of this misguided zealot.

The Browns said in a statement obtained by The Plain Dealer, "The team is aware and the appropriate law enforcement authorities have been notified."

Cleveland's next game is on Oct. 27 against the New England Patriots.

Print
300x100 Fantasy Playoff Challenge promo