Browns' Myles Garrett says 'fan' punched him in face

Myles Garrett is used to dropped unsuspecting quarterbacks -- through six weeks, he's tied for the league lead in sacks (9) -- but on Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns defensive end said he was the victim of a surprise attack.

Garrett tweeted that he was punched in the face by a "fan" on Wednesday after the fan hopped out of his car to take a picture with the Pro Bowl player.

A âfanâ hopped out his car to take a picture with me and then punched me in my face. Hm, put your legs into it might have actually made me flinch. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Myles "Flash" Garrett â¡ï¸ (@MylesLGarrett) October 16, 2019

Was in my car, flagged me down for a picture and I cracked the window enough for the camera to get my face. Took the pic and gave me a pillow tap â Myles "Flash" Garrett â¡ï¸ (@MylesLGarrett) October 16, 2019

Garrett joked that the 2-4 Browns' poor play of late was partly responsible for the actions of this misguided zealot.

Couple Lâs and a weather change got people acting up â Myles "Flash" Garrett â¡ï¸ (@MylesLGarrett) October 16, 2019

The Browns said in a statement obtained by The Plain Dealer, "The team is aware and the appropriate law enforcement authorities have been notified."

Cleveland's next game is on Oct. 27 against the New England Patriots.