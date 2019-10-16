Steelers QB Mason Rudolph clears concussion protocol

Mason Rudolph's road to recovery and back to the playing field has overcome perhaps its largest obstacle.

An independent neurological consultant cleared Rudolph on Wednesday to fully return to action and thereby the Steelers quarterback is no longer in concussion protocol, the team announced. Rudolph sustained a concussion in a Week 5 loss to the Ravens.

"He is our quarterback when he clears the protocol," coach Mike Tomlin told reporters earlier in the day. "It's that simple."

Steelers president Art Rooney also told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport in his RapSheet & Friends podcast that the expectation was for Rudolph to start the next game, which is on the other side of the bye week on Monday, Oct. 28 at home against the Dolphins.

Rudolph took over for Ben Roethlisberger when the latter sustained a season-ending injury in Week 2. Rudolph started thereafter until an Earl Thomas hit against the Ravens in Week 5 sidelined him with a concussion. Devlin Hodges then became the third Steelers starting quarterback of the season.

But all signs and Steelers comments point to Rudolph returning to the starting role against the Dolphins in Week 8.