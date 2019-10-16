Rams RB Todd Gurley (quad) will practice Wednesday

Todd Gurley is inching closer to a return to the field.

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters that Gurley will practice Wednesday.

The running back sat out last week's loss to the San Francisco 49ers with a thigh contusion. Gurley didn't practice at all last week in the lead-up to the defeat.

Gurley's return to practice is a good sign, to say the least. Though Gurley has been less productive in 2019 than he had been the last two seasons, the Rams were miserable without him on Sunday.

Los Angeles compiled just 157 total yards against the 49ers, 109 of which came via the ground. Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson combined for 17 carries and 79 rushing yards in Gurley's absence.

On the season, Gurley has 338 total yards and five total TDs on 78 touches.

Whether Gurley will continue to practice as Sunday's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons approaches will be something to monitor throughout the week.