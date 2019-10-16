DDFP: Week 7 Red Challenge Flag Picks

Dave Dameshek is joined on the Stage 5 set alongside Matt "Money" Smith and Handsome Hank before the Week 7 games! The guys get into Zaxby's Fresh Takes by choosing which preseason Super Bowl picks could get back on track (9:48)? Next up, Money says why NFL fans on social media are completely overreacting to the penalties called in the Lions vs. Packers game (14:55). Then the trio discusses Rams and Chargers fandom in Los Angeles and why it isn't an issue like the rest of the country believes (21:07). Money pokes fun at Eddie Spaghetti's Yankee tweets (40:12) before the gang rounds out the show with their Red Challenge Flag picks for Week 7 (42:39).

