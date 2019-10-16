Emmanuel Sanders (knee) will be good to go for 'TNF'

Emmanuel Sanders will suit up for Thursday Night Football's AFC West bout.

NFL Network's James Palmer reported Wednesday that the Denver Broncos receiver will be good to go for Thursday's tilt versus the Kansas City Chiefs, per a source informed of the situation.

Sanders played just 24 snaps in Sunday's win over Tennessee before exiting with a knee injury.

The 32-year-old receiver practiced on Tuesday, a good indication he would be back on the field this week. Sanders has 307 receiving yards on 25 catches with two TDs, including a 104-yard performance in Week 4. The last two games, however, he has just nine yards on two receptions while dealing with injury.

Sanders combines with Courtland Sutton to give the Broncos a one-two pass-catching punch against a Kansas City defense that has struggled to get off the field in recent tilts.

On the Chiefs' side, K.C. continues to deal with a plethora of injuries. Receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring), LT Eric Fisher (groin), CB Kendall Fuller (thumb), DT Chris Jones (groin) and LG Andrew Wylie (ankle) have all been ruled out. Corner Bashaud Breeland (not injury related) is questionable to play.