Bears 'cautiously optimistic' Trubisky will play Sunday

Will the Chicago Bears have their starting quarterbook suited and booted on Sunday? Fingers crossed.

Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters Wednesday that the team is "cautiously optimistic" that Trubisky will start against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon. The Bears signal-caller missed their Week 5 loss to the Oakland Raiders with a left shoulder injury.

Following Chicago's bye week, Trubisky returned to practice Monday for the first time since suffering the injury in a Week 4 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 29.

The quarterback told reporters Wednesday he felt "close" to 100 percent.

"i think I just got to show the training staff and the coaches that my shoulder and everything is strong enough to put me out there to withstand hits, to be able to do my job to 100 percent," Trubisky added. "Hopefully once I show everyone that I'm good to go in practice this week, that they'll let me roll and not look back."

In Trubisky's place the last two games, Chase Daniel filled in, completing 44 of 60 passes for 426 yards, three scores and two picks and leading Chicago to a 1-1 record. If Trubisky can't play against New Orleans, Daniel will go again.

The Bears are hopeful that won't be the case.