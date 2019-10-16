Roundup: Amari Cooper won't practice Wednesday

The Dallas Cowboys remain banged-up heading into Sunday's showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Headlining the walking wounded is receiver Amari Cooper, who is dealing with a thigh injury that relegated him to just three snaps in Sunday's loss to the New York Jets.

Coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday that Cooper wouldn't participate in practice today, adding that the situation is one to monitor as the week progresses.

"Hopefully he can practice as the week goes on," Garrett said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Joining Cooper sitting out of practice Wednesday is fellow receiver Randall Cobb (back), left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle), right tackle La'el Collins (knee), corner Byron Jones (hamstring) and corner Anthony Brown (hamstring).

The Cowboys played without both starting tackles in last week's loss to the Jets.

Sitting tied atop the NFC East with the Eagles at 3-3, Dallas' injury situation is one to monitor as we get closer to the weekend.

Other news we're monitoring around the league Wednesday:

1. The New York Giants designated cornerback Sam Beal for return. Beal was place on injured reserve in Sept. due to a hamstring injury.

Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and tight end Evan Engram (knee) were both full participates at practice. Coach Pat Shurmur said "we'll see what the week holds" on if the two will play Sunday vs. the Cardinals.

2. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard has been cleared to return to practice, the team announced Wednesday. Dennard was placed on physically unable to perform list with a left knee injury.

3. The Carolina Panthers signed rookie wide receiver/kick returner Greg Dortch to the active roster from the Jets practice squad.

4. The Los Angeles Rams placed safety John Johnson (shoulder) on injured reserve.