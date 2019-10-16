Melvin Gordon thinks more carries will help Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers didn't get a boost from Melvin Gordon's return from his holdout.

With the running back on the field, L.A. has lost back-to-back tilts to a previously winless Denver team and a one-win Pittsburgh squad. Gordon has his own suggestions for how to get back on track this week versus the Tennessee Titans: Give him the ball more.

"There's no rhythm you can get into with eight carries, I don't care what running back you are," Gordon said, via ESPN's Eric D. Williams. "I get stronger down the line.

"With the more carries you get, you run that play and you're like, 'Okay, this is how they are playing it.' So when you run that play again, I know how I'm going to treat it. But when you get eight carries, you've seen the same play for the first time every time. There's no feel to it, and you never get a feel for the game."

In two games, Gordon is averaging 43.0 scrimmage yards per game with no scores. He has 20 carries in two games for 49 yards and is averaging a piddling 2.4 yards per carry.

Part of the issue for the Chargers has been getting behind big each of the last two games with Gordon active, including 24-0 Sunday night.

As with all the L.A. offensive problems, most of the issues begin with an offensive line that sits among the worst in the NFL.

"I don't think it has anything to do with Melvin Gordon," Lynn said when asked about the RB's struggles returning for a holdout. "We've got to open up more running lanes."

Things won't get much easier for the struggling Chargers offense Thursday against an underrated Titans defense that ranks in the top 10 in Football Outsiders' run DVOA.

Despite the inefficiency on the ground this season, Gordon insists he can be the motor that turns around the Chargers' season.

"It's about us winning at that point, and doing what we've got to do to win," Gordon said. "Obviously, we've got to do what we've got to do to stop the clock from running. When you run the ball, the clock runs. It sucks as a back because you know early you get taken out of the game. I have to make a play just in the passing game, it's just kind of how it's been."