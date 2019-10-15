Jason Taylor, high school team stop alleged purse thief

A suspected purse-snatcher just found out Jason Taylor still has elite closing speed.

According to the Miami Herald, the Hall of Fame pass rusher took down an alleged burglar at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., where he works as a defensive line coach.

He received help from fellow Aquinas assistant Twan Russell, who also happens to be a former NFL linebacker.

St. Thomas Aquinas' football program has won 10 state championships, including three in a row right before Taylor joined the staff in 2017. This man messed with the wrong school.

"It just shows that our football team is awesome," student Thoms Gorecki told CBS 4 Miami. "The coaches are not just teaching us to play football. They are teaching us how to be an everyday person and respect the community."

That's not the only lesson Taylor doled out. That suspected burglar just learned what it was like to play quarterback against Miami in the mid-90s to mid-2000s.