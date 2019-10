The New Orleans Saints will be without P.J. Williams for two games.

Williams has been suspended without pay for the Saints' next two games after violating the league's policy and program on substances of abuse.

The veteran cornerback will be eligible to return to the active roster on Monday, Oct. 28 following the team's Week 8 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Williams started five of the Saints' 6 games this season. He has 1 sack and 18 total tackles in 2019.